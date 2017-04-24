"I Dreamed of Africa" author in 'stable condition' after shot by raiders

Story highlights
(CNN)Kenya's rolling highlands inspired her to write the bestselling novel "I Dreamed of Africa," but now the situation around her is turning to a nightmare.
Kuki Gallmann, the 73-year old Italian-born author and world-recognized conservationist, is in stable condition in Nairobi after she was shot in the stomach by armed raiders who entered her conservancy in Kenya.
This is the latest escalation in a conflict where armed raiders have brought tens of thousands of head of cattle onto ranches and conservancies in Laikipia. The region is one of Kenya's most important tourist destinations and a center for wildlife and conservation.
Gallman was surveying new arson damage on her property from the raiders, when the car she was driving in with Kenya Wildlife Service rangers was ambushed. KWS rangers rushed her to a nearby town to be stabilized by British army doctors before she was transported to Nairobi for specialized treatment.
On Monday US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec strongly condemned the attack and said he would "urge the government to take strong action to hold accountable all those responsible for the attacks."
Tourism lodges have been burned down in the conflict, including a lodge belonging to Gallman. Around a dozen people have been killed, including conservationist Tristan Voorspuey.
While many blame drought for pushing herders into trespassing well-maintained private land, those living in the area blame political incitement ahead of Kenya's elections in August.
Last month, the government sent in police, assisted by Kenya Wildlife Service rangers, to calm the situation, but the situation continues as raiders move to other areas of the expansive region.
Locals estimate around 30 elephants have been killed in the violence in Laikipia, along with other wildlife like zebra and giraffe. While ivory has often been missing from elephants, locals say some animals are used "as target practice," with carcasses left by raiders with only the tail missing, to be used as an ornament.