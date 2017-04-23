(CNN)A London Marathon runner showed what sportsmanship is all about when he helped a fellow athlete reach the finish line.
Matthew Rees, of Swansea Harriers Athletics Club, was near the finish line of the 26.2-mile race on Sunday when he was seen assisting David Wyeth, of Chorlton Runners.
Video of the race shows Rees grabbing Wyeth, who was struggling to finish the race. The duo walked to the finish line, with Rees cheering and showing Wyeth how close they were to the end.
Rees was praised for making sure Wyeth crossed the finish line. The London Marathon wrote on Twitter Rees "encompassed everything that's so special about the #LondonMarathon."
The Swansea Harriers and the Chorlton Runners also applauded Rees on Twitter.
More than 40,000 runners participated in the marathon in the UK's capital, which kicked off in Greenwich Park and finished near Buckingham Palace.