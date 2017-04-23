Breaking News

Voters go to polls in French election

Updated 2:52 PM ET, Sun April 23, 2017

Supporters of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron cheer in Paris on April 23 following the announcement that he qualified for the run-off in France&#39;s presidential election.
Supporters of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen celebrate after exit poll results in the first round of the presidential election.
Scrutineers count votes at the end of the first round of the French presidential election in Sable-sur-Sarthe.
A voter waits to cast his ballot in Lyon.
A woman picks up ballots before voting in Tulle.
A man and a woman cast their votes in the French presidential election at the consulate of France in Nuremberg, Germany.
National Front leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen votes in the first round of the election at the Jean Jacques Rousseau School in Henin-Beaumont.
A Benedictine sister of the Sainte-Cecile Abbey casts her ballot at a polling station in Solesmes, in northwestern France.
A man picks up ballots for the first round of the French presidential election in Lyon.
Former French president and Republican leader, Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife, Carla Bruni Sarkozy, vote at a polling station in in Paris.
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Paris.
Voters cast their ballots in Strasbourg.
Independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, greet supporters as they leave a polling station in Le Touque.
People queue to cast their vote Marseille.
A woman with her dog votes in Lyon.
On her way to vote, a woman walks past a wall of campaign posters in Villefranche-de-Lauragais, France.
France has voted in the first round of balloting for a new president following a divisive and unpredictable campaign that had 11 names on the ballot.