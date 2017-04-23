Breaking News

College student killed at track and field event

By Andreas Preuss, CNN

Updated 7:50 AM ET, Sun April 23, 2017

Ethan Roser, 19, was accidentally struck during the hammer throw event at a track and field competition on campus, Wheaton College said in a statement. He died at a local hospital.
Story highlights

  • Freshman student was volunteering at a track and field competition
  • College says 19-year-old was struck during the hammer throw event

(CNN)An Illinois college student is dead after being hit during a hammer throw event, officials said.

Wheaton College identified the victim as Ethan Roser, 19, a freshman transfer student from Cincinnati, Ohio. Roser died after being accidentally struck with a hammer Saturday, according to a Wheaton statement. He had been volunteering at a track and field competition on the campus in suburban Chicago.
Roser was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he died, the statement said.
    In the track and field hammer event, athletes throw a metal ball that's attached to a steel wire, according to International Association of Athletics Federation. The thrower usually makes several spins before releasing the ball -- which can weigh between 16 and 8 pounds.
    It's not known whether Roser was volunteering at the hammer throw or at a nearby event.
    "We ask people to pray for Ethan's family, his friends, and our campus community," Wheaton College President Philip Ryken said.
    Students gathered Saturday night for a memorial and vigil for Roser.