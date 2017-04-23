Accused kidnapper due in court Monday

(CNN) Tad Cummins, the Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and disappearing with her for five weeks, is due in court Monday.

He is in federal custody in California and was expected to be arraigned in Sacramento, Siskiyou County Prosecutor Kirk Andrus said.

Cummins was arrested Thursday and the girl was recovered in Northern California after a nationwide search.

Cummins was charged with one federal count of transportation of a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual intercourse, said Jack Smith, acting US attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. The charge carries a minimum of 10 years.

He also faces state charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said last month.

