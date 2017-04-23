True believers on TV for Trump, but false starts for future roles

Story highlights 5 Trump campaign voices who didn't find jobs

(CNN) When Donald Trump descended the Trump Tower escalator in June 2015 to officially launch his race for the White House, the former reality TV show star had business and entertainment associates ready to vouch for him, but finding people in politics to declare him ready to be leader of the free world was a different story.

As the campaign wore on, and Trump wore out one primary opponent at a time, he gradually picked up vocal allies and well-known names to serve as regular surrogates on the campaign trail as well as on the platform that made Trump himself a national figure long before his campaign ever got started: television.

Their persistent presence on television raised expectations about what kinds of roles many of them would have if Trump won. And, for a time, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that every loyal surrogate in Trump's against-the-odds campaign who wanted a role in the White House would have one.

To be sure, many of them did. Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus all logged many hours of TV hits during the campaign, and all ended up with offices just steps away from the Oval Office. Even former GOP primary rivals, like former Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Dr. Ben Carson, who eventually endorsed and actively campaigned for Trump ended up with jobs in the President's Cabinet.

But what about some of the other political pros who got aboard the Trump train but somehow didn't make it when it reached its final destination at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?