Story highlights Peggy Whitson is about to set the US record for most cumulative days in space

She will surpass astronaut Jeff Williams' record of 534 days

(CNN) President Donald Trump, his daughter, Ivanka, and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will call NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson from the Oval Office on Monday to congratulate Whitson on her record-breaking stay on the International Space Station.

NASA says Whitson on Monday will officially set the US record for most cumulative days in space, surpassing astronaut Jeff Williams' record of 534 days.

Whitson arrived at the space station for her current stint on November 19, 2016, and is due to return to Earth in September.

Whitson also is the first woman to command the space station; she has commanded it twice. Her first stint as commander was in April 2008 and she's commanding the current crew.

She also holds the record for most spacewalks by a female astronaut. Whitson took her eighth spacewalk in March.

Read More