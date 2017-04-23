Rep. Mark Sanford: Trump's threat on my seat 'counterproductive'

Story highlights Sanford was opposed to Trump's preferred health care bill

He said Trump had made similar threats to other Republicans

Washington (CNN) A prominent Republican member of Congress on Sunday called the White House's threats to stir up primary challenges against those who opposed the GOP health care proposal in March "counterproductive."

Rep. Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, a former fellow congressman from Sanford's home state, delivered the threat to him from President Donald Trump.

"He said, 'The President hopes you vote against this because he wants to run somebody against you if you do,'" Sanford said.

Sanford said Trump made similar threats "to any number" of other Republicans, adding that he viewed those threats as "counterproductive."

"I don't think it's particularly productive to his own legislative agenda," Sanford said.

