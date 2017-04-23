GOP ads compare vulnerable Senate Dems to Elizabeth Warren

Story highlights GOP group compares voting records of vulnerable red-state Democrats to Elizabeth Warren

Washington (CNN) Senate Republicans have found a unifying figure to rally around in their fight to maintain and possibly increase their power in the chamber in 2018. It's not President Donald Trump. It's Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is launching an ad campaign comparing Democrats in vulnerable states to "extreme Massachusetts liberal Elizabeth Warren" as part of their midterm strategy.

In digital ads and email blasts, the GOP campaign committee compares 10 incumbent Democrats in states that were either highly competitive or broke in Trump's favor in 2016 to Warren, including Ohio's Sherrod Brown, Montana's Jon Tester, and Missouri's Claire McCaskill, whose voting records the NRSC says match Warren's 97%, 90%, and 88% of the time, respectively.

In addition to trying to entice conservatives to donate money to their cause, the campaign reinforces a broader GOP effort to paint the outspoken liberal leader as the face of the Democratic Party.

