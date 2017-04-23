Poll: Trump, Democrats and GOP all unpopular

Story highlights Trump nears his 100th day with relatively low approval

Majorities said both the Democratic and Republican parties are out of touch

Washington (CNN) A pair of polls released Sunday showed President Donald Trump approaching his 100th day in office with the lowest level of support any modern president.

Forty-two percent of people in an ABC/Washington Post poll said they approved of Trump's performance so far, while 53% said they disapproved. An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll had 40% of respondents saying they approved of Trump and 54% saying they disapproved.

But the bad news wasn't Trump's alone. The ABC/Washington Post poll found significant majorities said both the Democratic and Republican parties were "out of touch" with the concerns of most Americans.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents said the Democratic Party was out of touch, as did 62% for the Republican Party. Less than a third said either party was "in touch."

Trump faired slightly better than the parties, with 58% saying he was out of touch.

Read More