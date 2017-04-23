How will the White House remember the Holocaust?

Story highlights Rebecca Kobrin: One lesson America needs to understand is that the Holocaust did not begin with killing or gassing, but rather with words

Rebecca Kobrin holds the Russell and Bettina Knapp Chair in American Jewish history at Columbia University. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) Monday is Yom Hashoah, the day designated in 1953 by the State of Israel to commemorate the murder of millions of Jews during the Second World War. Selected to mark the anniversary of the 1943 Warsaw ghetto uprising, this day is meant to impart a lesson: Jews should be remembered not only for dying in the Holocaust, but for fighting for their lives as well.

But perhaps the most important lesson of the Holocaust for Americans is the role that open borders for refugees can play in saving victims from unspeakable violence.

Since January 20, I have often pondered: What does our current administration see as the lessons for Americans to learn from the Holocaust? Especially on the occasion of Yom Hashoah, I cannot stop thinking that a deeper knowledge of the the world's role in the Holocaust is needed in America.

In addition to Sean Spicer's recent embarrassing ignorance about Nazi Germany's gassing of its own Jewish citizens (along with other victims), the last time the administration acknowledged the Holocaust, it failed to mention how Jews were its main victims. Moreover, it issued its statement concurrently with an executive order barring immigration from seven countries.

Despite having Jared Kushner in the highest leadership of this administration, a man who identifies publicly as a Jew and as a grandchild of Holocaust survivors, the bigotry that made the horror of the Holocaust possible was erased. The Trump administration, in its actions against immigrants and refugees and in its erasure of the role anti-Semitism played in the Holocaust, displayed a dangerous dismissal of the role eugenics played in discussions of immigration in the 1930s and continues to play today.

