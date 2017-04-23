Twitter's impact on Venezuelan protests

Story highlights José Miguel Vivanco and Tamara Taraciuk Broner: The Venezuelan government is trying to restrict reporting on anti-government protests

José Miguel Vivanco is the Americas director at Human Rights Watch. Tamara Taraciuk Broner is a senior Americas researcher at Human Rights Watch. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) Tens of thousands of Venezuelans who have reached a breaking point over the country's humanitarian and political crisis poured into the streets all over the country on Wednesday. They demanded that the government let aid enter Venezuela to help the many people who are desperate for food and medicine. They demanded that the government hold elections, free political prisoners, and reestablish judicial independence and the powers of the National Assembly.

The Venezuelan government's harsh reaction -- complete with a show of force -- was a hugely irresponsible replay of its response to previous protests. The government's response to these protests is further evidence of the need for strong international pressure, especially from other states in the region, to push for the restoration of human rights and democracy in Venezuela -- and a demonstration of the potential cost of a failure to act.

Before the demonstration, President Nicolás Maduro -- invoking his "defending peace" slogan -- accused the opposition of engaging in "violence, conspiracy, [a] coup d'etat, and interventionism." He announced he would multiply the number of pro-government militias and arm them. All of this happened amid explosive tensions, in a country where security forces have brutally repressed anti-government demonstrations, sometimes in collaboration with armed pro-government groups.

The government organized a counter-rally in downtown Caracas, precisely where the opposition marchers were heading.

Security forces used force and tear gas against the anti-government demonstrators -- available images show dramatic parallels to the outbreak of clashes in early 2014 that led to a wave of arbitrary arrests and abuse against anti-government protesters and bystanders.