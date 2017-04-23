What the French elections mean for Americans

Story highlights Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron are the two leading French candidates heading into the May 7 runoff

David A. Andelman, editor emeritus of World Policy Journal and member of the board of contributors of USA Today, is the author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." He served previously as Paris correspondent for CBS News. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman.

Paris (CNN) The second round of the French elections was set seconds after the polls closed Sunday evening, pitting two of the most unconventional candidates for the presidency of a nation that prides itself on professionalism and continuity of its leaders. Emmanuel Macron, who heads no political party but rather a movement he launched less than a year ago, will go head-to-head against Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, who has never held national office in France, but who represents her nation in the European Parliament, which she wants to dissolve.

The reality is that each also represents a dramatically different vision of France and its relations with America. In her acceptance speech, Le Pen spoke of an end to globalism -- effectively a France First vision of her nation that should send shudders of fear through much of Europe but thrills of pleasure through President Trump and his entourage. Ironically, it also sets up President Trump, who effectively endorsed Le Pen last week, against President Obama, who called Macron to wish him godspeed.

David A. Andelman

While the world for the moment may breathe a sigh of relief that a far-left candidate, Jean-Luc Melenchon, was left in the dust, the final round will represent a French vote for or against France's remaining in Europe -- effectively a referendum on Frexit. A vote for Le Pen won't happen by accident. It will be a conscious choice of the French people, who know very well who they will be sending to the Elysees Palace.

And while the French people clearly want change, as of yet, they haven't decided what kind of change works for a country that has so firmly believed in the primacy of French culture and democracy.

Americans should care deeply about the outcome of the final showdown in two weeks. Geopolitically, a Le Pen victory would mean a strong ally of Vladimir Putin in the heart of a Europe from which she would have France withdraw. Macron's vision is for an ever stronger and more united Europe with France in a leadership role, and as a reliable partner to the United States for years to come.