(CNN) Six Israelis were charged Sunday in a monthslong hate crime investigation and a Palestinian was arrested in the stabbing of four Israelis on Sunday afternoon, a reminder that tensions are always bubbling under the surface, even in relatively quiet times.

Two of the six are soldiers

The six, including two soldiers and a minor, were arrested in the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva on suspicion of carrying out a series of attacks against Palestinian citizens of Israel that began in December, Israeli Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

During the investigation, police said they found knives, clubs and metal rods used during assaults motivated out of a "nationalist-racist motive" to "prevent the assimilation of Jews and Arabs in Beer Sheva."

According to an indictment sheet, one of those arrested, Raz Ben-Shalom Amitzur, wanted to harm Palestinians who were spending time in the company of Jewish women.

