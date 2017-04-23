Story highlights The final days of campaigning were shaken by an attack on police in Paris

Two candidates will make it through Sunday's vote to a second round of voting in May

(CNN) French voters go to the polls Sunday after a presidential election campaign that was notable for its volatility and overshadowed in its final days by a terror attack on police in Paris.

While there are 11 names on the ballot, only four leading contenders are seen as having a realistic prospect of making it through to the second round of voting.

They are far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, scandal-hit conservative François Fillon, centrist newcomer Emmanuel Macron and far-left wildcard Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The top two in Sunday's vote will face off on May 7 for the second and final round of voting.

Latest polls suggest the results are too close to call, meaning France could end up with a choice between candidates from the far-left and far-right, or a far-right stalwart facing off against a political novice. With such a fractured field, no one is expected to win a majority in Sunday's first round.