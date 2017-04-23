Story highlights Polls have closed in France's bitterly divisive presidential election

(CNN) Polls have closed in France's bitterly divisive presidential election. Early projections suggesting who may have made it through to the runoff are expected shortly.

Sunday's first round contest was held under tight security after a terror attack in Paris Thursday night disrupted the final day of campaigning Friday.

By 5 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) 69.42% of France's 47 million registered voters had cast their ballots, according to the Interior Ministry -- a marginally lower turnout than at the same point in 2012.

With 11 names on the ballot, no one candidate is expected to win an outright majority, meaning the top two candidates will face a second and final ballot on May 7.

