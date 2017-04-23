Breaking News

CNN 10 - April 24, 2017

Updated 6:46 PM ET, Sun April 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0424_00015404
ten.0424_00015404

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 04/24/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 04/24/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

April 24, 2017

France moves a step closer to having a new president, Russia offers a virtual tour of a military installation in the Arctic, and we report on Earth Day past and present. Amid our continuing coverage of CNN Heroes, we're featuring an inspiring report today on the people who nominate them.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10