American detained in North Korea

(CNN) North Korea detained an unidentified US citizen for unknown reasons as he was planning to fly out of Pyongyang International Airport on Saturday morning.

The detention was confirmed by Martina Aberg, deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of Sweden in Pyongyang. The Swedish Embassy represents US interests in North Korea, since Washington and Pyongyang do not have direct diplomatic relations.

"He was prevented from getting on the flight out of Pyongyang," Aberg told CNN. "We don't comment further than this."

The detained American is a professor with the frequently-used Korean surname "Kim," according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

At least two other US citizens are known to be in North Korean custody.

