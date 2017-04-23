Taliban 'started firing at anyone who came in front of them,' soldier says

Story highlights The Taliban fighters were disguised in Afghan military uniforms

They killed soldiers at an army base mosque and dining facility

(CNN) The crowd of soldiers barely had time to finish their prayers before the Taliban came to kill them.

Atiqullah was one of soldiers praying at the northern Afghan army base. As he left, he saw the carnage unfold.

"I saw a ranger model military vehicle with three or four attackers. Two of them had suicide vests -- they blew themselves up," said Atiqullah, a member of the 209th Shaheen Corps.

Another similar vehicle "went to mosque side -- they had M16 weapon(s) and started firing at anyone who came in front of them."

By the end of the bloodshed Friday, "I saw more than 80 to 100 people killed in front of me," the 25-year-old soldier said.