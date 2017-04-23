Does the Dubai Frame depict an ugly picture?

Blink and you'll miss the next superlative project.

Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower. Height: 372 metres (1,220 ft) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

Three Sixty West Tower B, Mumbai, India – Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower. Height: 372 metres (1,220 ft) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower. Height: 450 meters (1476 feet) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Suzhou IFS, Suzhou, China – The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower. Height: 450 meters (1476 feet) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft). Height: 450m (1476ft) Floors: 66 Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Zifeng Tower, Nanjing, China – The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft). Height: 450m (1476ft) Floors: 66 Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. Height: 451.9m (1483ft) Floors: 88 Architect: Cesar Pelli

Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. Height: 451.9m (1483ft) Floors: 88 Architect: Cesar Pelli

Standing at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world's second tallest building.

Shanghai Tower – Standing at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world's second tallest building.

Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. Height: 484m (1588ft) Floors: 108 Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. Height: 484m (1588ft) Floors: 108 Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

Construction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas. Height: 492m (1614.17ft) Floors: 101 Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox

Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, China – Construction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas. Height: 492m (1614.17ft) Floors: 101 Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox

1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller. Height: 300m (984ft) Floors: 73 Architect: Aroland Holdings

1 Undershaft, London, UK – 1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller. Height: 300m (984ft) Floors: 73 Architect: Aroland Holdings

In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building. Height: 300m (984ft) Floors: 73 Architect: Aroland Holdings

1 Undershaft, London, UK – In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building. Height: 300m (984ft) Floors: 73 Architect: Aroland Holdings

The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay. Height: 1,600m (5,250ft) Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates

Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay. Height: 1,600m (5,250ft) Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates

In February, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed. Height: 1,600m (5,250ft) Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates

Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – In February, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed. Height: 1,600m (5,250ft) Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates

A new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center. Height: 427m (1,401ft) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

One Vanderbilt Avenue, New York – A new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center. Height: 427m (1,401ft) Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox

Currently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor. Height: 828m (2717ft) Floors: 163 Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE – Currently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor. Height: 828m (2717ft) Floors: 163 Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

The building will hold several observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The building will hold several observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

The expected completion date for The Tower in Dubai is 2020. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The expected completion date for The Tower in Dubai is 2020. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

A new mega-tall skyscraper aims to be the tallest in the world, upon completion in 2020. "The Tower" will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbor, a massive new tourism development. The Tower will eclipse the Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

The Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A new mega-tall skyscraper aims to be the tallest in the world, upon completion in 2020. "The Tower" will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbor, a massive new tourism development. The Tower will eclipse the Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 928m (3,044ft) Architect: Santiago Calatrava

One of its latest rising towers is the Dubai Frame -- which quite literally looks like a giant, gold-plated picture frame.

A digitalized image of what the Dubai Frame will look like once construction is completed.

The 492 feet (150 meter) tall frame aims to complement the rest of Dubai's skyline by serving as an observatory, providing clear views of "Old Dubai" in the north and "New Dubai" in the south.

Except there's one problem.

The design that won Fernando Donis the ThyssenKrupp Elevator Architecture Award.

Intellectual property lawsuit claim

The winner's design would be considered by the Dubai Municipality and, if commissioned, only be used once a contract had been signed by both parties. The design owner would retain copyright and their design could not be used -- even in part -- without their formal consent.

But in an intellectual property lawsuit filed in the US against Dubai Municipality (not ThyssenKrupp) in 2016, Donis claimed he had not been included in the frame's construction process or been compensated for it.

Donis' original pitch from the 2009 ThyssenKrupp Elevator Architecture Award.

After beating more than 900 other contestants to win the award, Donis' architecture firm entered into discussions with Dubai Municipality but ultimately, in 2013, rejected a final draft agreement because, he claims, it included several unexpected clauses.

A post shared by D O N I S (@donisarchitects) on Feb 4, 2016 at 6:06pm PST

For example, Donis wouldn't be able to use the structure in any of his company's promotional material, his team would have little involvement in the development and building process, and the contract could be terminated by Dubai Municipality at any time.

"It was a very unusual type of agreement. I'm not sure who would be willing to sign that because basically you lose it all," Donis tells CNN.

After he refused to sign, he says, construction of the Dubai Frame began the following year.

"We were shocked especially since the type of competition it was."

UNESCO did not reply to CNN's request for comment. The competition was so attractive, Donis says, because it was regulated by UNESCO's International Union of Architects UNESCO did not reply to CNN's request for comment.

Silence from Dubai Municipality

Donis admits the building rising from the desert today has changed from his original design -- the Dubai Municipality, in true Emirati style, has given the frame a more glitzy aesthetic. Currently, workers are installing stainless steel gold cladding over its exterior.

Workers from Megarme Rope Access installing the stainless steel gold cladding.

The essential structure, however, Donis believes remains "fundamentally the same."

"It is the same height, it's very much the same width, the location is exactly the same and the name is even mine," he says.

Donis proposed the Dubai Frame to be 492 feet (150 meters) tall -- the same height that Dubai Municipality has built it structure. The current frame's width is a mere 39 feet (12 meters) shorter than his original blueprint.

Last year, the Dubai Media Office even used a picture from Donis' design proposal in a tweet promoting the structure.

'We are very confident' about winning this case

Lawyers from Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP tell CNN the Dubai Municipality has not yet responded to their claims that it has breached Donis' intellectual property.

A post shared by F DONIS (@f_donis) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

"Their silence is telling; they really have no substantive defense to the infringement claim," Andrew Celli says, adding that his team are confident in Donis' chances of winning the case.

"A jury will plainly see that the infringing Dubai Frame is an illegal copy of Fernando's award-winning design. Such blatant misappropriation by the Dubai Municipality and ThyssenKrupp is not just a clear violation of copyright law -- it is an affront to artists and architects worldwide."

Despite several attempts, CNN has not yet received a response from Dubai Municipality. ThyssenKrupp did not reply to CNN's request for comment.

Can you copyright a building?

So how do you copyright a skyscraper -- or an idea for one?

CNN spoke with Jeffrey Reichard, a construction and intellectual property attorney with Nexsen Pruet, about how to legally determine whether or not a skyscraper is counterfeit.

"There's a difference between an idea versus an expression," Reichard says.

"If the overarching idea is that 'I want to copyright an idea of a large picture frame as a building to look over the Dubai skyline,' that idea is not protectable under copyright. What would be protectable, though, is if you create blueprints for that idea -- then those blueprints are protected."

Donis says Dubai Municipality went ahead with the construction of the Dubai Frame without his permission.

Reichard says even if someone hasn't registered the copyright to their intellectual property, you are still entitled to file a lawsuit.

"As long as you have fixed your design in a tangible medium and the other side has access to that design and then they create something that's substantially similar then that's infringement."

He says in order to protect yourself from copyright damages, one should register their idea as soon as possible.

"Registering it before the infringement commences gives you enhanced rights -- such as statutory damages and attorney fees.

"They encourage you to register early and register often by giving you these enhanced remedies."