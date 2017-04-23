Breaking News

Former child soldier wins prize for risking his life to protect Congo's wildlife

By Nosmot Gbadamosi, CNN

Updated 11:16 PM ET, Sun April 23, 2017

Story highlights

  • Rodrigue Katembo endured death threats to save Africa's oldest national park
  • Katembo protects Congo's last remaining mountain gorillas
  • He's won a top environmental award for his bravery

(CNN)He has been beaten, threatened and imprisoned. But the former child soldier and winner of this year's Goldman Environmental Prize says he will not stop until those wanting to destroy the Democratic Republic of Congo's protected wildlife "are held responsible for their actions."

"Even if I or others are not able to (make this happen)," says Rodrigue Mugaruka Katembo, "then the future generations will have this information and will do it."
Katembo's award is in recognition of the heroism he showed in preventing oil exploration inside Virunga -- Africa's oldest national park. His dangerous undercover investigations exposed bribery and corruption among officials.
    The Virunga National Park is home to the world's largest lava lake, a 250-meter wide cauldron of steam and smoke.
    The Virunga National Park is home to the world's largest lava lake, a 250-meter wide cauldron of steam and smoke.
    Conservationists say oil exploration would have threatened the habitat of the park's critically endangered mountain gorillas, elephants and lions.

    Saving gorillas, a dangerous job

    The park is home to a quarter of the world's last remaining mountain gorillas. Covering the size of a small country, Virunga covers more than 3,000 square miles packed with volcanoes, lush forests and mountain glaciers that tear through the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Rwanda.
    As a park ranger, Katembo has one of the most dangerous jobs in the region. Amidst political instability, armed poachers and rebels -- who have been warring in the park for the past 20 years -- outnumber park rangers ten to one.
    Militia groups have killed more than 160 of his colleagues and community members in recent decades.
    "Some of them were illegally arrested, others paid the ultimate price for the protection of Virunga," says Katembo. "They really fought with their heart to protect the park."
    Katembo meets with a group of widows whose husbands are among 160 Virunga park rangers killed in the line of duty, often at the hands of armed rebels and poachers.
    Katembo meets with a group of widows whose husbands are among 160 Virunga park rangers killed in the line of duty, often at the hands of armed rebels and poachers.
    Katembo has loved wildlife since he was young. But like many in the African nation, he has been touched by war. When he was 14 years old in 1989, Katembo was taken as a child soldier, during the Democratic Republic of Congo's long running armed conflict.
    He would remain a soldier for eight years in different rebel groups. After peace was briefly restored, he began work at Virunga, in 2003, protecting the land and healing the community.
    "The park brings a lot of different kinds of services that are benefiting the community," he told CNN. "For instance you have the protected fisheries where many fishermen are able to sustain their families and are able to generate income."
    A man stands on the back of a truck in Rumangabo. Virunga is a picturesque backdrop to one of the most violent and longest runing armed conflict.
    A man stands on the back of a truck in Rumangabo. Virunga is a picturesque backdrop to one of the most violent and longest runing armed conflict.

    'You deserve to die', threats and shootings

    Protecting Virunga hasn't been easy.
    In 2013, Katembo was arrested and held for 17 days. He believes it was because days prior to his arrest he had attempted to stop construction of an oil communication device within the park.
    Katembo says he received phone calls telling him: "You have betrayed the country ... You deserve to die."
    Local chiefs have offered him bribes, "to help them get oil exploration going in the park," he says, "they proposed $5,000 just to do that." This figure would have been nearly five times his annual salary.
    Unknown gunmen shot the park's national director Emannuel de Mérode in what's believed to have been a failed assassination attempt in April 2014.

    Netflix documentary highlights struggle

    Virunga, the crown jewel of Congo&#39;s eco-tourism trade, is an area of extraordinary biodiversity and an important habitat for mountain gorillas. Bukima (pictured here) is a silverback, adopted by his current troop after poachers killed four gorillas including the dominate male.
    Photos: Virunga's gorilla rangers risk armed rebels and poachers
    Virunga, the crown jewel of Congo's eco-tourism trade, is an area of extraordinary biodiversity and an important habitat for mountain gorillas. Bukima (pictured here) is a silverback, adopted by his current troop after poachers killed four gorillas including the dominate male.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    Mountain gorillas share 98% of their DNA with humans but are critically endangered, due to shrinking habitats and poaching. There are less than 900 left in the world, in only three countries: DR Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda. Around a quarter live inside Virunga.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;To get a baby gorilla you need to kill the whole family. The habitat is very reduced and put lots of pressure on the gorillas, so we need to do all that we can to protect them,&quot; says Rodrigue Katembo, director at Upemba National Park in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo and 2017&#39;s Goldman Environmental Prize winner.
    Photos: Virunga's gorilla rangers risk armed rebels and poachers
    Mountain gorillas share 98% of their DNA with humans but are critically endangered, due to shrinking habitats and poaching. There are less than 900 left in the world, in only three countries: DR Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda. Around a quarter live inside Virunga.

    "To get a baby gorilla you need to kill the whole family. The habitat is very reduced and put lots of pressure on the gorillas, so we need to do all that we can to protect them," says Rodrigue Katembo, director at Upemba National Park in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo and 2017's Goldman Environmental Prize winner.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    &quot;The gorillas are also part of the culture of the local communities in the Virunga mountains, and they are an important source of revenue for the economies of the countries profiting from gorilla tourism,&quot; he adds. &lt;br /&gt;During their patrols, rangers invariably come into contact with armed poachers or groups of armed people staying in the forest. Gorilla habitats in the park have often been occupied by rebel movements. Despite this, the gorillas continue to survive, largely due to the park rangers&#39; efforts&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Virunga's gorilla rangers risk armed rebels and poachers
    "The gorillas are also part of the culture of the local communities in the Virunga mountains, and they are an important source of revenue for the economies of the countries profiting from gorilla tourism," he adds.
    During their patrols, rangers invariably come into contact with armed poachers or groups of armed people staying in the forest. Gorilla habitats in the park have often been occupied by rebel movements. Despite this, the gorillas continue to survive, largely due to the park rangers' efforts
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    In 2007, four gorillas were targeted, executed at point blank range inside Virunga. One of the three female gorillas killed was pregnant. Their lifeless bodies, including the troop&#39;s magnificent 500-pound silverback, were strapped to bamboo poles and carried down the mountain to be buried.
    Photos: Virunga's gorilla rangers risk armed rebels and poachers
    In 2007, four gorillas were targeted, executed at point blank range inside Virunga. One of the three female gorillas killed was pregnant. Their lifeless bodies, including the troop's magnificent 500-pound silverback, were strapped to bamboo poles and carried down the mountain to be buried.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    A park ranger, working in the Virunga National Park, smiles at his 9-month-old daughter after he, and other park ranger families, came back to their homes in Rumangabo in 2008. The rangers and their families had to flee their homes after heavy clashes between armed groups broke out in and around the park.
    Photos: Virunga's gorilla rangers risk armed rebels and poachers
    A park ranger, working in the Virunga National Park, smiles at his 9-month-old daughter after he, and other park ranger families, came back to their homes in Rumangabo in 2008. The rangers and their families had to flee their homes after heavy clashes between armed groups broke out in and around the park.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    A Virunga National Park ranger stands at an observation post at Rumangabo, east at the edge of the park.
    Photos: Virunga's gorilla rangers risk armed rebels and poachers
    A Virunga National Park ranger stands at an observation post at Rumangabo, east at the edge of the park.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    A park ranger uses a camcorder to film an adult gorilla while conducting a gorilla population census, on the slopes of Mount Mikeno. There are 220 documented gorillas living in Virunga. A new census count on gorilla numbers within the park is due to begin this year.
    Photos: Virunga's gorilla rangers risk armed rebels and poachers
    A park ranger uses a camcorder to film an adult gorilla while conducting a gorilla population census, on the slopes of Mount Mikeno. There are 220 documented gorillas living in Virunga. A new census count on gorilla numbers within the park is due to begin this year.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Conservationists hope Virunga&#39;s ambitious $200 million clean energy project will help provide economic development of the region. The Matebe hydroelectric plant will bring sustainable energy to the region for the first time when operational. It is one of eight plants being built in the area. All are set to be online by 2025, generating enough electricity to power the entire North Kivu region. &lt;br /&gt;Here, workers weld pipes that carry water from the mountains of Virunga down an embankment and into a turbine hall that sits above an expansive savannah below.
    Photos: Virunga's gorilla rangers risk armed rebels and poachers
    Conservationists hope Virunga's ambitious $200 million clean energy project will help provide economic development of the region. The Matebe hydroelectric plant will bring sustainable energy to the region for the first time when operational. It is one of eight plants being built in the area. All are set to be online by 2025, generating enough electricity to power the entire North Kivu region.
    Here, workers weld pipes that carry water from the mountains of Virunga down an embankment and into a turbine hall that sits above an expansive savannah below.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    A Netflix documentary called "Virunga", directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has helped draw global attention to the park.
    The documentary follows Katembo, colleagues André Bauma, Emmanuel du Merode and the French investigative journalist Mélanie Gouby, as they battle oil exploration and armed conflict in the park.
    In 2010, UK oil giant SOCO was authorized by the DRC government to explore for oil within parts of the park.
    Conservationists said the move was illegal because of the park's status as a UNESCO World Heritage site. There were allegations of intimidation of local communities and rangers including Katembo. SOCO has denied the claims and in 2014 ended its project.
    Zebra numbers are on the rise at Upemba National Park, thanks to Katembo and his local rangers.
    Zebra numbers are on the rise at Upemba National Park, thanks to Katembo and his local rangers.
    Following the film and Katembo's investigations, campaigns by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) have so far kept oil exploration out of Virunga.

    New chapter

    In 2015, Katembo became director of Upemba National Park, in southern DRC. Here, he faces many of the challenges he battled at Virunga. Gold and emerald mining as well as armed poachers pose the biggest threat to the park's biodiversity. Armed rebel groups control parts of the park.
    For their safety, the father of four lives apart from his family, seeing them just every six months.
    "We need to have the same kind of strategies in place to combat illegal mining exploration in the park and have the laws be respected like we did in Virunga," he says.
    "We need to have a support at national and international level."
