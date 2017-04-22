Taliban fighters attack Afghan base; dozens of casualties reported

(CNN) Taliban fighters dressed in military uniforms attacked an army base in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding more than 100 soldiers, authorities said Saturday.

The updated number of specific soldiers killed or wounded in the attack Friday was not immediately clear. The Afghan ministry of defense said it will provide a breakdown later Saturday.

Earlier Friday, Qahar Araam, an army spokesman, said at least eight soldiers died. At the time of attack, security forces were observing Friday prayers.

The militants engaged in a six-hour battle with soldiers that left five fighters dead, he said.

The base attacked is the headquarters of the 209th Shaheen Corps in Balkh. The fighting started with gunfire and was followed by an explosion at the base's second gate, according to Araam.

