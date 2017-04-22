Afghanistan base militants attack

(CNN) Taliban fighters dressed in military uniform attacked an army base in Afghanistan, killing or wounding more than 100 soldiers, authorities said Saturday.

The number of specific soldiers killed or wounded in the attack Friday was not immediately clear. The Afghan ministry of defense said it will provide a breakdown later Saturday.

The militants engaged in a six-hour battle with soldiers that left five fighters dead, according to Officer Abdul Qahar Araam, an Afghan army spokesman.

Developing story - more to come