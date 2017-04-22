MarchForScience spreads to Antarctica, Arctic Circle

Story highlights Scientists in Antarctica and the Arctic Circle brave the cold to support the March For Science

Their message? "Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less."

(CNN) Germany's Neumayer Station is an active research institute in Antarctica. During the Antarctic summer, the station houses up to 50 scientific researchers and support staff.

With the Antarctic winter drawing near, a very small "overwintering" team remains there to conduct research and maintain the station.

On Saturday, this skeleton crew traveled out into the 20°F temperatures and 26 mph gusts to join their voices in support with crowds around the world

Overwinterer at the Neumayer Station also support the #MarchForScience -- our message of support from Antarctica! @ScienceMarchDC pic.twitter.com/7qObD39aY4 — AWI Medien (@AWI_de) April 22, 2017

"Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood," reads a quote from renowned scientist Marie Curie on the banner they held. "Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less."

Read More