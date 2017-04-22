Story highlights Many refer to the crocheted hats as "thinking caps"

The hats are mostly in pink or gray

Washington (CNN) Pink and gray brain hats dotted the crowds at the March on Science in Washington, becoming one of the symbols of the march's message.

Many referred to the crocheted hats as "thinking caps," saying the headgear represents critical thinking, a cornerstone of science.

"People don't look at both sides of an issue. We have the Trump administration, which runs on a lack of critical thinking," said critical care nurse Craig Wright from Gainesville, Florida.

He and his wife each wore a brain hat, his in gray and hers in pink. Both were bought on Etsy.

Craig and Joni Wright from Gainseville, Florida, attended the Washington march donning their thinking caps.

Sherry Annee, who just marked 25 years as a science teacher, decked out her brain hat with messages related to education, like the elements of the periodic table spelling out her school: B-Re-Be-U-F. (That's boron, rhenium, beryllium, uranium and fluorine to you non-scientists.)

