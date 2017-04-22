Breaking News

The March for Science from around the world

Updated 1:30 PM ET, Sat April 22, 2017

People in cities around the world take part in a global March for Science on Saturday, April 22, to show support of scientific research. Berlin, Germany, residents march behind a sign that reads, &quot;There are no alternatives to facts.&quot;
People in cities around the world take part in a global March for Science on Saturday, April 22, to show support of scientific research. Berlin, Germany, residents march behind a sign that reads, "There are no alternatives to facts."
Scientists and science enthusiasts marched in London.
Scientists and science enthusiasts marched in London.
Marchers gathering in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Similar marches are expected to draw people in more than 500 cities across the world.
Marchers gathering in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Similar marches are expected to draw people in more than 500 cities across the world.
Marchers at the Paris March for Science holding signs. In addition to Paris and Berlin, marches will be taking place in Rio, Munich, San Francisco, Boston, Oklahoma City and Bratislava, Slovakia.
Marchers at the Paris March for Science holding signs. In addition to Paris and Berlin, marches will be taking place in Rio, Munich, San Francisco, Boston, Oklahoma City and Bratislava, Slovakia.
Scientists at the Neumayer Station in Antarctica take part in the March for Science on April, 22.
Scientists at the Neumayer Station in Antarctica take part in the March for Science on April, 22.
Marching in support of scientific research in Berlin, Germany. Many of the marches are featuring music and speeches.
Marching in support of scientific research in Berlin, Germany. Many of the marches are featuring music and speeches.
A woman in Vienna, Austria,attends the March for Science there. In the US, many marchers have been galvanized by President Donald Trump&#39;s proposed cuts to scientific research, including slashing $5.8 billion from the budget of the National Institutes of Health.
A woman in Vienna, Austria,attends the March for Science there. In the US, many marchers have been galvanized by President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to scientific research, including slashing $5.8 billion from the budget of the National Institutes of Health.
Researchers and scientist protest against budget cuts during the March for Science in Madrid, Spain.
Researchers and scientist protest against budget cuts during the March for Science in Madrid, Spain.
People stand together in Martin Place, in Sydney, Australia,for the city&#39;s international March for Science.
People stand together in Martin Place, in Sydney, Australia,for the city's international March for Science.
Scientists and science enthusiasts gather prior to the start of the March for Science in central London.
Scientists and science enthusiasts gather prior to the start of the March for Science in central London.
Members of the Union for Concerned Scientists with Muppet character Beaker protest in front of The White House in Washington D.C., before heading to the National Mall for the March for Science.
Members of the Union for Concerned Scientists with Muppet character Beaker protest in front of The White House in Washington D.C., before heading to the National Mall for the March for Science.
