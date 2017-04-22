91 wildfires burn across Florida; thousands evacuated

Story highlights Nearly 3,000 homes are under mandatory evacuation

Florida's National Guard has been deployed

(CNN) Thousands of homes have been evacuated as firefighters continue to battle 91 wildfires across Florida, the state's forest service said.

Since Thursday, more than 25,000 acres have burned in the state, Florida Forest Service spokesman Joe Zwierzchowski told CNN. "The state is really dry. Thank God we have the firefighters we have all around the state," Florida Governor Rick Scott told reporters.

Out of the 91 wildfires, two fires caused the evacuation of thousands of homes in central and southwest Florida.

Southwest Florida

Families have been forced to leave nearly 2,000 homes in the Naples area following mandatory evacuations, Zwierzchowski told CNN.

