Cyclist Scarponi dies in van collision

(CNN) Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2011, died in a road collision while training Saturday morning, his Astana Pro Team said in a statement.

Scarponi, 37, was struck by a van near his home in Filottrano in Italy's Le Marche region.

He was coming off a fourth-place finish in the Tour of Alps Friday afternoon in Trento, the team said, before returning home to his family. On Saturday morning, Scarponi went out for a training ride when he was hit at a crossroad.

In their statement, the team mourned the loss of "a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation... He was a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team."

A member of the cycling Team kneels by a sheet partially covering Scarponi's bike after the incident

Scarponi was named the winner of the 2011 Giro d'Italia after Alberto Contador was stripped of victories in connection with a doping scandal.

