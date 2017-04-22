Story highlights Pence: "It doesn't mean we admire the agreement"

Refugee resettlement deal was forged by Obama administration

(CNN) US Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that the United States would "honor" a refugee resettlement agreement forged with Australia in the closing days of the Obama administration, despite it previously being described by US President Donald Trump as a "dumb deal."

Pence made the commitment -- subject to the refugees passing stringent US vetting procedures -- at a joint news conference in Sydney with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, with whom Trump reportedly had a testy first call because of the refugee issue.

Under the arrangement, agreed by former US President Barack Obama and Turnbull in November within days of Trump's election, Australia would transfer up to 1,250 refugees currently held in offshore detention centers on the Pacific Island nation of Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus Island to the United States. Many are from Iran.

In return, Australia would resettle refugees from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, according to Reuters news agency, as part of a US-led program in Central America

"Let me make it clear that the United States intends to honor the agreement, subject to the result of the vetting process that has now applied to all refugees considered for admission to the United States of America," said Pence, who is in Australia as part of a 10-day Asia-Pacific tour.