Sec. Kelly: Trump will 'be insistent' on funding border wall

Story highlights Sec Kelly tells CNN Trump will 'do the right thing'

A senior administration official told CNN the White House would not let the government shut down

Washington (CNN) Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Saturday that he believes President Donald Trump "will be insistent" that lawmakers include money for a US-Mexico border wall in a spending bill that they need to pass by Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

In a pre-taped interview with CNN's Dana Bash on "The State of the Union," which will air in full on Sunday, Kelly said he's confident Trump will "do the right thing."

"I think it goes without saying that the President has been pretty straightforward about his desire and the need for a border wall," he told Bash. "So I would suspect he'll do the right thing for sure."

Kelly said he thought Trump "will be insistent on the funding" for the wall, a lingering question ahead of the spending battle lawmakers face as they work this week to keep the government's lights on past Friday.

But a senior administration official told CNN on Saturday that the White House would not let the government shut down over the issue.

Read More