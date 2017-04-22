Republicans hope to avert shutdown, enter the week unclear on details

Story highlights Lawmakers say the GOP leadership was short on specifics during a private conference call with members Saturday

Ryan said while health care remains a priority, ensuring the government is funded is central to the week's agenda

(CNN) House Republicans return from spring recess to a jam-packed week needing to keep the government's lights on before a Friday funding deadline and unsure if there will be time to make substantial progress on President Donald Trump's priority to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"I don't think the budget's fully baked yet. ... But that will consume us next week," one Republican member told CNN on Saturday.

With the spending deadline looming and pressure coming from the White House to put a legislative victory on the scoreboard in the first 100 days, House Republicans will have their hands full next week. But members say their leadership was short on specifics during a private conference call with Republican members Saturday in part because of fear that the call could be leaked.

"They were short on detail, and they didn't take any questions because they said they had to assume the call was being recorded by somebody, and it would get leaked," the member said. "It was so content-free, it was embarrassing."

Two lawmakers who were on the call said that the leadership's goal was to vote on the spending bill by Friday, which leaves little room for error.

