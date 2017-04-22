Freshman posed as med student to treat patients at Denver hospital

Story highlights Freshman at the University of Colorado Denver posed as medical student, officials say

(CNN) An undergraduate student at the University of Colorado Denver was caught posing as a medical student to treat patients at a city hospital, officials said.

Denver Health Medical Center said Friday that it learned the female student had unauthorized access at the hospital. "We have taken swift and aggressive action to address the issue," Denver Health said in a statement.

Hospital spokeswoman Kelli Christensen said it was unclear how long the woman had been posing as medical student at the Level 1 trauma center . However, no patient appeared to have been affected.

"She misrepresented herself as a medical student and as such, she would have only had interaction with a patient under the direct supervision of a qualified Denver Health provider," Christensen said. "We are not aware of any adverse event or harm that occurred as a result of patient interaction."

University of Colorado Denver spokeswoman Emily Williams confirmed the young woman is a freshman studying biology at the Denver campus.

