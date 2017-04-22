Venezuela protests: Looting, shootings leave 13 dead in one day

Story highlights The violent clashes started in April

Nine people were electrocuted as they tried to loot a bakery amid chaotic protests

(CNN) After weeks of violent protests that left at least 22 people dead, Venezuelans will take to the streets Saturday dressed in white to pay tribute to those killed in anti-government demonstrations this month.

The peaceful demonstrations planned nationwide come after at least 13 people were killed in one day in the capital of Caracas.

Nine of the victims were electrocuted as they tried to loot a bakery Thursday during chaotic anti-government protests in Caracas, according to the nation's minister for communication.

Three others were fatally shot and an additional death was reported in the city, but details were not immediately available.

Six people also suffered gunshot wounds as several other businesses, including two liquor stores, were looted and attacks were reported in the city's metro system, he said.

