Venezuela demands Colombia return 3 military deserters

By Ray Sanchez and Rafael Romo, CNN

Updated 12:14 AM ET, Sun April 23, 2017

Demonstrators clash with the police during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on April 19, 2017. Venezuela braced for rival demonstrations Wednesday for and against President Nicolas Maduro, whose push to tighten his grip on power has triggered waves of deadly unrest that have escalated the country's political and economic crisis. / AFP PHOTO / Juan BARRETO (Photo credit should read JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)
Story highlights

  • Venezuela says three military deserters called for the ouster of President Maduro
  • Clashes grew this month between opposition and President Nicolas Maduro's supporters

(CNN)Venezuela's foreign minister has demanded that Colombia return three military officers who have sought political asylum in the neighboring country.

The apparent desertion comes amid weeks of violent protests against the administration of President Nicholas Maduro, with at least 22 people dead as a result of the turmoil..
The military desertions are believed to be the first since Maduro came to power in 2013 and could indicate weakening support for the embattled President within the armed forces, according to observers.
    Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez told the state-run VTV network Saturday that three National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela lieutenants had deserted in late March and later requested political asylum in Colombia.
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela&#39;s independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela's independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/18/americas/venezuela-protest-explainer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Venezuela&#39;s political crisis has intensified&lt;/a&gt; since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came during protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. Venezuela's political crisis has intensified since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came during protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
    Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
    Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
    Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
    Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
    Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country&#39;s Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
    A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
    A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
    An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country&#39;s failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
    An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country's failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
    Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
    A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
    A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
    Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
    Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
    Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
    Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal &quot;coup d&#39;etat&quot; when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature&#39;s powers.
    Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal "coup d'etat" when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature's powers.
    A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
    A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
    Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
    Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Rodriguez said she asked her Colombian counterpart María Ángela Holguín and Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas that the three officers be returned to their country.
    "Political asylum is not granted to military officers or deserters who openly called in video for a coup d'état against President Maduro," Rodriguez told the network.
    There was no immediate reaction from Colombian authorities.
    Rodriguez may have been referring to a widely circulated video on social media in which three lieutenants said they no longer recognize Maduro as President and commander in chief and warn of a possible civil war.
    CNN could not confirm the authenticity of the video.
    Diosdado Cabello, a National Assembly deputy and member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, said last week that a group of military officers were conspiring against Maduro.
    On Saturday, Venezuelans took to the streets -- many dressed in white -- to pay tribute to those have died during weeks of bloody street protests.
    The largely peaceful demonstrations involving several hundred people were a stark contrast from the chaos in which at least 13 people were killed in one day this week.
    Nine were electrocuted as they tried to loot a bakery during protests Thursday night in Caracas, according to Venezuelan Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas.
    Three others were fatally shot, and an additional death was reported, but details were not immediately available.
    Six people also suffered gunshot wounds as other businesses, including two liquor stores, were looted, and attacks were reported in the city's metro system, Villegas said.
    The clashes between opposition supporters and backers of Maduro have intensified in recent weeks. The opposition wants Maduro to step down, accusing him of eroding democracy.
    On March 29, the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. The court later reversed its decision, but protests had already begun.
    Maduro has branded the protesters "vandals and terrorists," and used security forces to fire water cannons and tear gas canisters at the demonstrators.