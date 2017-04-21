Breaking News

Double sunset: Could 'Tatooine' planets be habitable?

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 2:30 PM ET, Fri April 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Artists such as Tim Pyle and Robert Hurt create renderings of exoplanets and other things in the universe we may never be able to otherwise see. Both are science fiction fans. Sometimes, the reality of the data they&#39;re working with aligns with scenes from the &quot;Star Wars&quot; films, such as Pyle&#39;s rendering of the Kepler-16 binary star system that creates a double sunset like the one on Luke Skywalker&#39;s home world, Tatooine. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Click through to see more of their work.
Photos: Up close with alien planets
Artists such as Tim Pyle and Robert Hurt create renderings of exoplanets and other things in the universe we may never be able to otherwise see. Both are science fiction fans. Sometimes, the reality of the data they're working with aligns with scenes from the "Star Wars" films, such as Pyle's rendering of the Kepler-16 binary star system that creates a double sunset like the one on Luke Skywalker's home world, Tatooine.

Click through to see more of their work.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
&quot;To me, planets around binary star systems will always be &#39;Tatooine&#39; planets,&quot; Pyle said. This illustration was created to accompany a release revealing that mature planetary systems are more frequent around binary stars than single stars like our sun.
Photos: Up close with alien planets
"To me, planets around binary star systems will always be 'Tatooine' planets," Pyle said. This illustration was created to accompany a release revealing that mature planetary systems are more frequent around binary stars than single stars like our sun.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
Kamino is an ocean world in &quot;Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.&quot; Kepler-22b is an exoplanet that could similarly be covered in a super ocean.
Photos: Up close with alien planets
Kamino is an ocean world in "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones." Kepler-22b is an exoplanet that could similarly be covered in a super ocean.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
Kepler-452b is an Earth-size planet that orbits a star similar to our sun. It&#39;s been compared with the planet Coruscant in the &quot;Star Wars&quot; films and has been called &quot;Earth&#39;s older, bigger cousin.&quot;
Photos: Up close with alien planets
Kepler-452b is an Earth-size planet that orbits a star similar to our sun. It's been compared with the planet Coruscant in the "Star Wars" films and has been called "Earth's older, bigger cousin."
Hide Caption
4 of 14
Hurt was inspired by the volcanic world Mustafar from &quot;Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith&quot; to create this illustration of the hot, rocky exoplanet called 55 Cancri e. It is his favorite illustration from the past year, a &quot;lava-covered world with sheets of gas pouring off of it.&quot;
Photos: Up close with alien planets
Hurt was inspired by the volcanic world Mustafar from "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" to create this illustration of the hot, rocky exoplanet called 55 Cancri e. It is his favorite illustration from the past year, a "lava-covered world with sheets of gas pouring off of it."
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Believe it or not, this is not a depiction of Alderaan being obliterated by the Death Star in &quot;Star Wars: A New Hope.&quot; This is Pyle&#39;s concept of a young star surrounded by a debris disk or gas and dust, the birthplace of new planets.
Photos: Up close with alien planets
Believe it or not, this is not a depiction of Alderaan being obliterated by the Death Star in "Star Wars: A New Hope." This is Pyle's concept of a young star surrounded by a debris disk or gas and dust, the birthplace of new planets.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
When working on the concept for Kepler-186f, the first Earth-size planet in the habitable zone that could support liquid water on its surface, Pyle was careful to make it look less inviting than our own Earth, in case it was misconstrued as a friendly, habitable place. They made sure it was more muddy brown rather than green and blue.
Photos: Up close with alien planets
When working on the concept for Kepler-186f, the first Earth-size planet in the habitable zone that could support liquid water on its surface, Pyle was careful to make it look less inviting than our own Earth, in case it was misconstrued as a friendly, habitable place. They made sure it was more muddy brown rather than green and blue.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
&quot;Probably the most famous graphic I&#39;ve done is a top-down view of what the Milky Way would look like if we could go outside our galaxy and look at it,&quot; Hurt said. &quot;The irony is, we live inside it, you think we would know it better than anything, but it turns out that&#39;s not so true. It&#39;s like being dropped down in Times Square and being asked to draw a map of all of Manhattan.&quot;
Photos: Up close with alien planets
"Probably the most famous graphic I've done is a top-down view of what the Milky Way would look like if we could go outside our galaxy and look at it," Hurt said. "The irony is, we live inside it, you think we would know it better than anything, but it turns out that's not so true. It's like being dropped down in Times Square and being asked to draw a map of all of Manhattan."
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Pyle enjoyed working on this concept because he hadn&#39;t seen any examples of it before. It&#39;s an example of a brown dwarf with a strong weather system. Instead of liquid rain, the storms most likely consist of molten iron, sand or salts.
Photos: Up close with alien planets
Pyle enjoyed working on this concept because he hadn't seen any examples of it before. It's an example of a brown dwarf with a strong weather system. Instead of liquid rain, the storms most likely consist of molten iron, sand or salts.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Hurt&#39;s depiction of a supermassive black hole is another iconic image that has come to be closely associated with the term. It also depicts an outflowing jet of energetic particles, believed to be powered by the black hole&#39;s spin.
Photos: Up close with alien planets
Hurt's depiction of a supermassive black hole is another iconic image that has come to be closely associated with the term. It also depicts an outflowing jet of energetic particles, believed to be powered by the black hole's spin.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
A fan of the show &quot;Babylon 5,&quot; Pyle enjoyed working on this depiction of the Epsilon Eridani star system, where the space station is located on the show. It is also the closest known planetary system to our own.
Photos: Up close with alien planets
A fan of the show "Babylon 5," Pyle enjoyed working on this depiction of the Epsilon Eridani star system, where the space station is located on the show. It is also the closest known planetary system to our own.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
&quot;A star that&#39;s cool enough to have stormy planet-like clouds forming in its atmosphere,&quot; Pyle said. &quot;I worked with an exoplanet theorist who helped refine the look of the cloud structure.&quot;
Photos: Up close with alien planets
"A star that's cool enough to have stormy planet-like clouds forming in its atmosphere," Pyle said. "I worked with an exoplanet theorist who helped refine the look of the cloud structure."
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Hurt offers another look at a young star surrounded by a dusty protoplanetary disk that contains the raw material to form planets as the star system matures.
Photos: Up close with alien planets
Hurt offers another look at a young star surrounded by a dusty protoplanetary disk that contains the raw material to form planets as the star system matures.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
What would a storm of comets around a star look like? Hurt&#39;s illustration of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.spitzer.caltech.edu/images/4772-ssc2011-08a-It-s-Raining-Comets&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Eta Corvi&lt;/a&gt; shows how comets are torn to shreds after colliding with a rocky body.
Photos: Up close with alien planets
What would a storm of comets around a star look like? Hurt's illustration of Eta Corvi shows how comets are torn to shreds after colliding with a rocky body.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
16 nasa exoplanet artist renderings18 nasa exoplanet artist renderings14 nasa exoplanet artist renderings15 nasa exoplanet artist renderings07 nasa exoplanet artist renderings17 nasa exoplanet artist renderings01 nasa exoplanet artist renderings06 nasa exoplanet artist renderings02 nasa exoplanet artist renderings10 nasa exoplanet artist renderings03 nasa exoplanet artist renderings05 nasa exoplanet artist renderings08 nasa exoplanet artist renderings09 nasa exoplanet artist renderings

Story highlights

  • NASA's Kepler mission has proven that planets can orbit two stars
  • Researchers used a model to show Earth-sized planets with two stars could be habitable

(CNN)You might think that a planet with two suns would create an inhospitable environment with a beautiful view, like the fictional planet Tatooine and its iconic double sunset in "Star Wars: A New Hope." But new research suggests that if the conditions are just right, Earth-sized versions of Tatooine could be habitable and possibly covered with water, rather than sand.

Researchers Max Popp and Siegfried Eggl haven't found such a planet yet. But they have been able to model it to suggest this possibility for telescopes so they can search for these types of systems in the future.
Previously, circumbinary systems -- where a planet orbits two stars -- have been found, but those planets were similar to the large gas planets in our solar system, such as Neptune or Jupiter.
    Popp and Eggl took the previously discovered Kepler 35 system, comprised of two stars that are orbited by the giant planet Kepler 35B. They removed 35B from the equation and substituted their own Earth-sized, water-covered planet to see how it might interact with the two stars.
    An artist&#39;s rendering of what this ocean world with two suns might look like.
    An artist's rendering of what this ocean world with two suns might look like.
    "The planet in our model looks a bit like Kevin Costner's 'Waterworld,'" said Eggl, a postdoctoral researcher at the California Institute of Technology and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "It has the size and atmosphere of our Earth, but it is fully covered with water. We decided that it makes more sense to study a planet with a global ocean, than to distribute continents at random or mimic the way the Earth looks like today."
    Three giant exoplanets found orbiting twin stars
    Three giant exoplanets found orbiting twin stars
    Read More
    In order for the planet to sit within the habitable zone of two stars and compensate for twice the power output, Popp and Eggl had to place the planet further away than the Earth is from the sun. Too close and it would end up like Venus. Venus once had liquid on the surface and lost it due to a runaway greenhouse effect in the atmosphere, where heat from the sun became trapped close to the surface and evaporated the liquid there.
    Newly discovered &#39;super-Earth&#39; may be the &#39;most exciting exoplanet&#39;
    Newly discovered 'super-Earth' may be the 'most exciting exoplanet'
    That liquid water is not only important for life as we know it, but also drives important geological and geochemical processes, all of which are crucial to establish and maintain habitable conditions, Eggl said.
    But if the planet is too far out, it would freeze over and look like the ice planet "Hoth," also in the Star Wars saga.
    Illustrators get us up close with &#39;Tatooine&#39; and other alien planets
    Illustrators get us up close with 'Tatooine' and other alien planets
    In between these two extremes is the "Goldilocks" zone, where things are just right and the planet is in the habitable zone of both stars, meaning it would retain the liquid water on its surface and potentially support life.

    What would it be like?

    Having two suns means that there would be longer periods of dawn and dusk on the planet as both stars rise and set, Eggl said. Interestingly enough, the researchers also discovered that there would be less cloud cover because of the two suns, with clearer skies to enjoy such a dramatic beginning and end to each day.
    "Having two suns in the sky dancing around each other is a feature that is hard to overlook," Eggl said. "I guess such a planet would make an excellent place for a romantic getaway."
    The iconic double sunset from &quot;Star Wars: A New Hope.&quot;
    The iconic double sunset from "Star Wars: A New Hope."
    But the actual climate conditions would experience a shift similar to what can happen when you travel from one extreme region on Earth to a different one, like going from a tropical rain forest to a dry desert.
    Because of the two stars, this planet would not enjoy a circular orbit like the Earth moves around the sun. Rather, it would change shape with time, wobbling and receiving different amounts of light. This would cause a variation in surface temperature and shift the habitable zone.
    NASA: Nearby ocean worlds could be best bet for life beyond Earth
    NASA: Nearby ocean worlds could be best bet for life beyond Earth
    Before this study, it wasn't known that a planet's climate variability would be connected to the motions of two stars and the planet's shifting orbit, Eggl said.
    When the planet is closer to its stars, the climate would be similar to Earth, with stable temperatures and rainfall. But the further away the planet moves during its orbit, the less water vapor is in the atmosphere. This can lead to extreme temperature changes and "a more volatile climate," Eggl said.
    "They can cause a rapid succession of seasons of variable duration -- not unlike the unpredictable winters in the TV series 'Game of Thrones,'" Eggl said.

    The quest to find these planets

    Popp and Eggl think the odds of finding a planet like this are quite good, based on their research. Having two sun-like stars increases the size of the habitable zone for the planet. And given the way the stars interact with each other, less radiation is directed toward the planet as well.
    Decoding the mysterious &#39;magic islands&#39; on Saturn&#39;s moon
    Decoding the mysterious 'magic islands' on Saturn's moon
    "Finding and confirming circumbinary planets, however, is somewhat more difficult than detecting planets around single stars," Eggl said. "We hope that we can convince the community that those systems are worth the extra effort."
    NASA&#39;s Kepler discovers &#39;Tatooine&#39; planet orbiting two suns
    NASA's Kepler discovers 'Tatooine' planet orbiting two suns
    They are developing tools to help other astronomers know where to look for potentially habitable worlds. And both are excited at the prospect that what was once science fiction is now becoming science fact.
    "Science fiction gave many valuable ideas of what habitable climates could look like in the past when planetary climates were not well understood," said Popp, associate research scholar at Princeton University and the Max Planck Institute of Meteorology. "In recent years, three-dimensional climate simulations have allowed scientists to gain a better understanding of the range of possible habitable climates. So I hope that the scientific insights on habitable climates will now make their way back into film and literature."
    Astronomers discover 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby star
    Astronomers discover 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby star
    And given that we are in the golden age of exoplanet discovery, "it is easy to forget that we are just at the beginning of our quest to find habitable worlds, especially in multiple star systems," Eggl said.
    Even though a planet like the one in Popp and Eggl's model hasn't been found yet, they believe it will happen.
    "And frankly I would love to go there, too!" Eggl said. "Imagine what it would be like to see two suns in the sky orbiting each other. The view must be stunning! Granted, those systems are most likely several tens of light years away -- too far for an afternoon walk. Still, I trust in the human ability to come up with creative solutions to this problem. After all, humans have no wings and still people fly all over the globe. Anything is possible, if we understand nature well enough. That is why fundamental science is so important."