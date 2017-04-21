Semi drags car -- with the driver in it -- for almost a mile on California highway

Story highlights The car was wedged above the truck's back tire

The truck's driver said he had no idea

(CNN) Well that's something you don't see everyday on the road.

Brian Steimke was traveling northbound on I-15 in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday when he came upon a shocking sight: a tractor-trailer barreling down the highway, dragging a burgundy Nissan Maxima right down the road with it. The front passenger's side of the car was somehow wedged above the truck's back tire.

As Steimke got closer to the tractor-trailer-car combo he whipped out his phone and started recording (we'll just look over the fact that he appears to be driving at the time).

In the video , which has been viewed well over half a million times on Facebook, the driver of the car sticks his arm out of the window and tries to catch Steimke's attention.

"He's not stopping," he shouts, referring to the truck driver.

