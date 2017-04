5 shocking revelations from the Tennessee teacher criminal complaint

(CNN) In the days before he allegedly abducted his 15-year-old student, Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins refilled a prescription for Cialis, took out a loan for quick cash and made hotel reservations in another state, actions investigators believe show he was planning to leave with the girl.

Details about those facts and other surprising revelations were found in the criminal complaint against Cummins in the sensational case.

The car

On March 13, Cummins told his wife he needed to borrow her Nissan Rogue to go for a job interview at the Williamson County Medical Center.

"Subsequent investigation revealed that Cummins had no scheduled interview," the complaint said.

The loan

Shortly after Cummins disappeared with one of his students, Tennessee authorities discovered that he had falsified information on an application for a $4,500 title loan.

Cummins' wife told authorities on March 14 that her husband wanted to get the loan "to meet their financial needs during his suspension from work without pay." He was suspended for his interactions at school with the student. Cummins' wife also said the money from the loan, two handguns, clothes and toiletry items were missing after he left.

The pills

Cummins had been prescribed Cialis -- a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, his wife told investigators. He obtained two refills of Cialis before leaving town.

The one-bed motel-rooms

Investigators found out that Cummins booked rooms -- in his own name -- at Super 8 motels in Oklahoma City and in Guymon, Oklahoma, in March. Employees at both properties told investigators each room had one bed.

The purchases

Cummins and the student visited a Wal-Mart when they were in Oklahoma. In Guymon, Cummins bought women's razors, chocolates, and a "commonly used lubricant for sexual intercourse," according to the complaint.

Here's the full complaint: