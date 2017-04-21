5 shocking revelations from the Tennessee teacher criminal complaint

(CNN) Tad Cummins -- the school teacher apprehended in the abduction of a 15-year-old student -- allegedly borrowed his wife's car under the guise of going to a job interview before fleeing. It's just one of the surprising revelations from the federal criminal complaint against Cummins in the sensational case.

The car

On March 13, Cummins told his wife he needed to borrow her Nissan Rogue to go for a job interview at the Williamson County Medical Center.

Cummins' wife later returned home to discover a note from her husband, in which he said he was heading to Virginia Beach or Washington to "clear his head." He said he would return and told his wife not to call police.

"Subsequent investigation revealed that Cummins had no scheduled interview," the complaint said.

