(CNN) The lights are back on in San Francisco.

About 90,000 people were without power there for much of Friday after a circuit breaker failed at a substation, igniting insulation and causing a fire, investigators said.

The outage affected mostly the northern and central neighborhoods, including Pacific Heights, the Presidio, the Financial District and Fisherman's Wharf.

Service was restored to all but 3,000 by 8 p.m. ET, said Pacific Gas & Electric spokeswoman Nicole Liebelt.

PG&E said power should be fully restored later Friday evening.