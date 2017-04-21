Thousands without power in San Francisco; subway stalled in NYC

Story highlights The outage has stranded people in elevators, shut down operating rooms and halted the city's famed cable cars

There's also a subway outage in New York

(CNN) About 90,000 people are without power in San Francsico, the city's Department of Emergency Management said Friday afternoon.

The large power outage is affecting mostly the northern and central neighborhoods, including Pacific Heights, the Presidio, the Financial District and Fisherman's Wharf.

"We are closely coordinating with all critical facilities, including hospitals, schools, and public transportation agencies," the department said in a statement.

California Pacific Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital remain open and are using backup generators to operate, it said. New patients are being rerouted to other fully operational hospitals in the city.

Public schools are open and operating under standard blackout operating procedures.

