Arkansas executes death row inmate Ledell Lee

(CNN) Arkansas executed death row inmate Ledell Lee late Thursday night shortly after the US Supreme Court denied emergency motions in his case.

Lee was administered the lethal injection at 11:44 p.m. local time (12:44 a.m. ET) and pronounced dead 12 minutes later.

He requested the Holy Communion as his last meal, and declined to make a final statement, the Arkansas Department of Correction said.

Lee was convicted in 1995 in the murder of Debra Reese, 26, two years prior. Reese was found dead in her home in Jacksonville, Arkansas, where she had been strangled and beaten with a small wooden bat her husband gave her for protection.

