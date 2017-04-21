Arkansas executes death row inmate Ledell Lee

(CNN) [Breaking news alert, posted at 1:09 a.m. ET Friday]

Arkansas executed convicted murderer Ledell Lee shortly after the US Supreme Court denied emergency motions in his case. Lee was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m. local time (12:56 a.m. ET).



Arkansas will move forward with the execution of convicted murderer Ledell Lee after the US Supreme Court rejected multiple requests for stays of execution.

