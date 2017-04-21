Story highlights The new policy includes domestic violence, rape or violence as defined by the university policy on sexual misconduct

(CNN) Indiana University has implemented a new policy that will disqualify prospective student-athletes with records of sexual violence.

The policy , which was approved by the Indiana University-Bloomington Faculty Athletics Committee on April 12, includes dating violence, domestic violence, rape, sexual assault, or sexual violence as defined by the Indiana University Policy on Sexual Misconduct.

The rule will be applied to a wide range of prospects. According to the new policy, "Any prospective student-athlete -- whether a transfer student, incoming freshman, or other status -- who has been convicted of or pled guilty or no contest to a felony involving sexual violence, or has been found responsible for sexual violence by a formal institutional disciplinary action at any previous collegiate or secondary school (excluding limited discipline applied by a sports team or temporary disciplinary action during an investigation) shall not be eligible for athletically-related financial aid, practice or competition at Indiana University."

In addition to banning prospective student-athletes with records of sexual violence, Indiana "will carefully consider whether to recruit any prospective student-athletes with any serious and/or repetitive criminal, school discipline, or other misconduct issues."

"Also consistent with that policy, the sport administrator for the pertinent sport must approve the recruitment of any prospective student-athlete with any serious and/or repetitive criminal, school discipline, or other misconduct issues," the document states.

