White House downplays Australia tensions ahead of VP visit

Story highlights The White House is downplaying latent tensions with its longtime ally

At issue is an early flap between President Donald Trump and the Australian Prime Minister

(CNN) As Vice President Mike Pence heads to Australia on Friday on the next leg of his Asia-Pacific tour, a White House foreign policy adviser on the trip downplayed President Donald Trump's early feud with the Australian Prime Minister.

The adviser also said the two countries will reaffirm their partnership on security, trade and immigration issues during the visit.

But concerns about the US-Australia relationship go beyond a sour first impression, as Pence will have to address thorny questions about the administration's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, its strategy in the South China Sea and the regional security challenge posed by North Korea.

Immediately at issue is a call shortly after the inauguration between Trump and Australian leader Malcom Turnbull, during which the two disagreed about a refugee resettlement deal brokered under the Obama administration. A source told CNN that Trump had abruptly ended the call.

The foreign policy adviser said the administration had no intention to raise the heated call with the Australians and said it's in the past and not expected to be an issue. The adviser emphasized the strong historical relationship between the US and Australia and pointed to many subsequently smooth interactions and meetings.

