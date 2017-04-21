Forget Trump's first 100, what about Gorsuch's first 10?

Story highlights Justice Gorsuch marks his first full week on the high court

One watcher reacted: "Vintage Scalia"

Washington (CNN) While President Donald Trump tweeted about his first hundred days in office Friday morning, it's worth taking a glance at Justice Neil Gorsuch's first full week at the Supreme Court.

Trump's Friday morning tweet referred to his first 100 days. He noted he had accomplished a lot, "including S.C." he wrote, referring to the Gorsuch nomination.

No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

On Monday, Gorsuch appeared from behind the flowing red curtain for his debut, wearing his black robe and pausing for a moment to gaze out into the audience and take it all in. Then, after about 13 minutes, he launched into arguments, asking his first question. And then a second. And a follow-up.

"I'm sorry for taking up so much time, I apologize" he said at one point as his colleagues looked on.

Gorsuch was politely grilling the lawyer about the text of the statute at hand. His questioning style couldn't be more different than Justice Antonin Scalia, but in some ways his questions channeled the man he has replaced.

