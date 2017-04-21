Jon Ossoff didn't vote in 2012 presidential election because he was studying abroad, campaign says

Story highlights "Jon was working on his Master's degree at the London School of Economics during the 2012 election and as a result did not vote," a spokesperson said.

Ossoff could have voted by absentee ballot, as he did in 2016.

(CNN) Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff didn't vote in the 2012 presidential election because he was studying at the London School of Economics at the time, his campaign told CNN's KFile on Thursday evening.

Democrats are trying to mobilize voters in Georgia's 6th congressional district, where Ossoff is locked in a tight runoff race with former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel.

A review of Ossoff's voter file shows he voted in in the presidential primary and general elections in 2008, 2010, 2014, and 2016, but did note vote in the 2012 presidential election. Ossoff commented on the 2012 election frequently, a review of his past tweets shows.

"Jon was working on his Master's degree at the London School of Economics during the 2012 election and as a result did not vote," a spokesperson for Ossoff said.

