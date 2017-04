Story highlights A compromise amendment on guns failed to advance in the Senate under Obama

Sen. Joe Manchin said he's spoken about the issue with Donald Trump "in passing"

Huntington, West Virginia (CNN) Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday he believes the failed background check proposal for gun purchases stands a better chance under President Donald Trump than it did under President Barack Obama.

"Donald Trump's the only person that can do that right now," the West Virginia Democrat told CNN in an interview following a job fair hosted by his office.

Manchin said he's spoken about the issue with Trump "in passing" but that they haven't had a deep conversation about it.

The New York Times Magazine reported that Trump called Manchin in December shortly after Manchin was on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," talking about the fourth anniversary of the Newtown Elementary School massacre . Manchin did not give details about the call but said he sensed "a complete opportunity" for new gun-safety legislation, according to the magazine.

A few months after Newtown, Manchin teamed up with Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania to propose legislation expanding background checks on gun sales, including private transactions.

