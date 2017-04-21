Kelly: Border wall construction by end of summer

Story highlights 'Clearly we're not going to build a wall in an afternoon,' he said

Sessions also was asked about a high-profile immigration case concerning a deportation

(CNN) Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says the Trump administration hopes to follow through on President Donald Trump's promise to build a wall along the border between the United States and Mexico before the fall.

"We hope to begin construction by the end of the summer," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan Friday on "At This Hour." "Clearly, we're not going to build a wall in an afternoon."

Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are touring the border and met Thursday with law enforcement personnel from several federal agencies at a federal building in El Paso, Texas, which includes immigration courts and is blocks away from a detention facility. They spoke to CNN from San Diego on Friday.

Kelly said he is talking to local and state lawmakers willing to share their views on the best way to build the wall.

While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have criticized the plan to have taxpayers fund the wall, Sessions said he believes Congress will eventually support funding the project.

