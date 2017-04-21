Blumenthal: Sessions' Hawaii remark 'really bizarre'

Story highlights Sessions said this week he was "amazed" that a judge in Hawaii could block Trump's travel ban

"There is nothing amazing about that fact except that our constitutional system really is amazing," Blumenthal said

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions' seemingly disparaging remark about the state of Hawaii was "really bizarre," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Friday, speaking on CNN's "New Day."

"A friendly reminder to Jeff Sessions as attorney general: Number one, Hawaii, that island in the Pacific, is our 50th state. Number two: Judges routinely issue orders that apply nationwide," said Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, adding that the remark was "really bizarre."

"There is nothing amazing about that fact except that our constitutional system really is amazing ... it's the marvel of the world," he added.

Sessions said this week he was "amazed" that a judge in Hawaii could block President Donald Trump's executive order halting immigration from several Muslim-majority countries.

"I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power," he said on "The Mark Levin Show" Tuesday evening.

