Breaking News

Blumenthal: Sessions' Hawaii remark 'really bizarre'

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 10:46 AM ET, Fri April 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jeff Sessions Hawaii Blumenthal newday_00000000
Jeff Sessions Hawaii Blumenthal newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Blumenthal: Sessions' Hawaii remark is bizarre

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Blumenthal: Sessions' Hawaii remark is bizarre 02:56

Story highlights

  • Sessions said this week he was "amazed" that a judge in Hawaii could block Trump's travel ban
  • "There is nothing amazing about that fact except that our constitutional system really is amazing," Blumenthal said

(CNN)Attorney General Jeff Sessions' seemingly disparaging remark about the state of Hawaii was "really bizarre," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Friday, speaking on CNN's "New Day."

"A friendly reminder to Jeff Sessions as attorney general: Number one, Hawaii, that island in the Pacific, is our 50th state. Number two: Judges routinely issue orders that apply nationwide," said Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, adding that the remark was "really bizarre."
AG Sessions says he&#39;s &#39;amazed&#39; a judge &#39;on an island in the Pacific&#39; can block Trump&#39;s immigration order
AG Sessions says he's 'amazed' a judge 'on an island in the Pacific' can block Trump's immigration order
"There is nothing amazing about that fact except that our constitutional system really is amazing ... it's the marvel of the world," he added.
    Sessions said this week he was "amazed" that a judge in Hawaii could block President Donald Trump's executive order halting immigration from several Muslim-majority countries.
    Sessions slams &#39;judge sitting on an island&#39;
    Sessions slams 'judge sitting on an island'

      JUST WATCHED

      Sessions slams 'judge sitting on an island'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Sessions slams 'judge sitting on an island' 01:15
    "I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power," he said on "The Mark Levin Show" Tuesday evening.
    Read More
    Justice Department spokesperson Ian D. Prior clarified Sessions' remarks in a statement on Thursday.
    "Hawaii is, in fact, an island in the Pacific -- a beautiful one where the Attorney General's granddaughter was born," he said. "The point, however, is that there is a problem when a flawed opinion by a single judge can block the President's lawful exercise of authority to keep the entire country safe."