(CNN) A young man accused of making a series of threatening phone calls to Jewish community centers earlier this year was charged in two federal complaints Friday.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Ron David Kadar, who holds dual Israeli and US citizenship, was arrested in Israel last month but police were still trying to determine his motive at the time.

"This kind of behavior is not a prank, and it isn't harmless. It's a federal crime," said FBI Director James Comey in a statement on the case Friday. "It scares innocent people, disrupts entire communities and expends limited law enforcement resources."

The threats rattled Jewish community centers, schools and other institutions across the United States and abroad, but Kadar is specifically being charged for threats made in Florida and Georgia.

For instance, the University of Georgia Police Department received a phone call in January that a home invasion was underway, one person had been shot in the chest and three people were being held hostage, according to details alleged in one of the complaints. Prosecutors say when police arrived on the scene they found that the residents of the home were safe and later determined the call was placed through third party services that provide voice alteration.

